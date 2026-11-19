ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are seeing their win streak crumble after falling to the Philadelphia 76ers 121-116 inside the Kia Center.

The Magic led by as much as 17 points in the first quarter, but the Sixers kept chipping away throughout the night. In the fourth quarter, the 76ers outscored the Magic 27-16 to overtake them and come out on top.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup:

Winner: Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner reacts after he was called or a foul against the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane returns the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs reacts after a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: Free Throws

The Magic will return to the court for their third NBA Cup game on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on NBA League Pass.