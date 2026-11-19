2 Winners, 2 Losers in Magic Loss vs. LeBron James, 76ers
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ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are seeing their win streak crumble after falling to the Philadelphia 76ers 121-116 inside the Kia Center.
The Magic led by as much as 17 points in the first quarter, but the Sixers kept chipping away throughout the night. In the fourth quarter, the 76ers outscored the Magic 27-16 to overtake them and come out on top.
Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup:
Winner: Franz Wagner
Winner: Desmond Bane
Loser: Jalen Suggs
Loser: Free Throws
The Magic will return to the court for their third NBA Cup game on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on NBA League Pass.
Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He has been a credentialed member of the media for the Orlando Magic since 2022. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener