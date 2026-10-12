Anthony Black is entering a big 2026-27 campaign for multiple reasons.

Not only is it the 22-year-old's fourth season in the league, but the Magic brought in a new head coach.

Black is also set to become a restricted free agent after this season.

So all this raises the question: What does Black need to do to get a long-term deal with the Orlando Magic?

Black's play will be a big factor

Black had a great 2025-26 regular season with a larger role. He had a career high in starts (40) and minutes per game (29.8).

Black also averaged 15 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. These were also career highs.

He shot 44.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

If Black can keep this production up, it should bode well for his 2026-27 season. However, there are two areas that Black can focus on for this season: three-point shooting and assists.

The Orlando Magic are in need of a three-point shooting boost this season, and if Black improves his accuracy from deep, it will impact the team in a big way. He will bring an element the team needs and can help spread the floor for players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

If he can bring a stronger playmaking element this season while maintaining his scoring, that will help cement his case for a starting point guard role with the Magic. This will be especially true if that impacts Banchero, Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr.

Another View from OnSI

However, finances will play a role in this as well, as Alex Golden of OnSI wrote:

"The Magic have significant long-term money committed to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr., making Anthony Black's next contract a complicated decision.

"Black took a considerable step forward offensively last season, but improving his three-point shooting would only strengthen his case for a lucrative extension. With Orlando battling numerous injuries, Black received additional opportunities and made the most of them, averaging two "stocks" per game while shooting nearly 36% from three, compared to a season average of 33% when starting.

"The question isn't necessarily whether Black deserves another contract, but whether Orlando can afford to pay him what he could command on the market. With Bane, Suggs, Banchero and Wagner already earning significant salaries, the Magic may eventually have to choose between Black and Suggs.

"Another strong defensive season, paired with consistent offensive production, could convince Orlando that Black is the better long-term investment and potentially it's starting point guard,"

Overall

Black certainly had a great 2025-26 campaign; if he keeps that up and improves in these ways, it will make his case for a long-term deal with Orlando.

However, the Magic's finances cannot be ignored when it comes to this. This will play a role in Black earning a long-term deal.