Franz Wagner has been playing great basketball, being crucial for the Magic in both scoring and playmaking.

Wagner has showcased just how dominant he can be on the offensive end. That helped the Magic go on a three-game winning streak, taking down the Kings, Jazz and Bucks.

While Wagner is doing his part with Paolo Banchero out, and that has finally led Orlando to string together some wins, his play will be integral for when Banchero returns from injury. Wagner just needs to keep the momentum rolling.

Wagner and Banchero's stats

Before getting into how the duo can look with Banchero back, the stats must be highlighted.

In 12 games so far, Wagner is averaging 24.4 points and 8.3 assists per game.

This week, Wagner scored 33 points with seven assists against the Kings, 38 points against the Jazz and 35 points with 12 assists against the Bucks. Even going back to the Warriors game, Wagner scored 30 points while dishing out 11 assists.

Wagner has showcased a strong ability to score the basketball while playmaking at an elite level.

As for Banchero, in his two games played, he is averaging 24.5 points and 7.5 assists per contest. He put up 35 points with 10 assists in the season-opener against Atlanta.

What Wagner and Banchero's play can mean for Orlando

This week, Wagner showed just how much of a threat he can be on the offensive end.

If Banchero returns to the lineup and puts up strong offensive performances like he did against Atlanta, the Magic are going to have a strong 1-2 offensive punch at the forward position.

Wagner is showing just how much defensive attention will need to be directed at him to slow down this Magic offense.

If he keeps this up, once Banchero returns, defenses are going to have an interesting time approaching both Wagner and Banchero on the floor.

Having two high-scoring forwards should be quite a challenge for opposing teams.

This is also where playmaking comes in.

With Wagner dishing out assists like he has been, he should be able to react well to extra defensive pressure. Wagner can be counted on to find the open player. This will be a great opportunity for Orlando if he can get the ball to Banchero, Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Desmond Bane, Wendell Carter Jr. or Jalen Suggs.

Defenses will have to play Wagner for the score, but also for the pass.

This becomes an even stronger offensive system if Banchero can playmake well when he returns.

If Wagner keeps this up and Banchero has a strong return, then this forward tandem could put the Magic in a great position for the rest of the season. These two can score and playmake. Orlando should also have the talent around them to maximize this.