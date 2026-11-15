One play stood out for the Orlando Magic against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night.

Not because it was some elaborate scheme drawn up on the playbook; this play isn't changing the sport of basketball.

No, the sequence stands out because it looked a lot like one ideal version of Magic Basketball; the style-of-play and type of shot goals this team's offense should have to get where they want to go.

Sean Sweeney & Desmond Bane on How Magic Basketball Should Look

Nov 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney (right) and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watch their teams compete during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This play was a simple "Wagna Carta" pick-and-pop between Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., but it turned into a something more. Whether pre-scripted or not, Carter immediately turned and swung a pass to Bane for another handoff after the first action, where Bane then drove into the teeth of the defense a second time, drawing in even more defenders, before kicking out to the open Wagner for a catch-and-shoot three.

Wagner had initiated the action, created the initial advantage for his team, penetrated the paint for a drive-and-kick, relocated to the wing to stay ready if needed again, and knocked down the open 3pt jumper when the moment called, essentially creating a Hockey Assist to himself.

I asked Desmond Bane if this play was a good example of the Magic's goals on Offense due to the drive-and-kick nature of how Orlando bent the floor multiple times in one possession to create an open look.

Bane shared that the coaching staff plays Magic Highlights on never-ending repeat in the practice facility, not as some twisted form of torture, but as a motivation tactic to help visualize the ideal way this team can exemplify their vision for what Magic Basketball should look like.

In the facility, Coach Sweeney and the staff have videos playing all day on the TV screens



Highlights, whether its on offense & defense



Highlighting the way we want to play, the possessions that we have that are Magic Basketball



I am sure that is going to make the cut.



Any time you can touch the paint, kick it out, drive it again, touch the paint, kick it out, and get an open look – good things are usually gonna happen. Either you're gonna make the shot or you are gonna be in position to get an offensive rebound.





Like I said, our process is right, our heads are in the right spot. Just keep it going. Desmond Bane

I asked Desmond Bane if this play was a good example of the Magic's Goals on Offense



"In the facility, Coach Sweeney and the staff have videos playing all day on the TV screens



Highlighting the way we want to play... Magic Basketball



I'm sure that's going to make the cut." pic.twitter.com/m3lJvrj0IX — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 14, 2026

Orlando was driving and kicking to create open looks for everyone against the Bucks all night, especially at the rim.

Counting at least six or seven alley-oops myself to the bigs Goga Bitadze and Wendell Carter Jr. in pick-and-roll, dunker spot, and transition, I asked Sean Sweeney how the Orlando Magic generated so many dunks in this game.

Coach Sweeney credits the spacing and decision making execution of the players.

When you are attacking the paint and you are doing a good job with your spacing, there is something that the other team has to give up on the other end.



Franz doing what he did, amongst others, now you’re getting into the teeth of the defense, and that guy has to make a commitment to either staying back and allowing a guy to make a touch shot, or stepping up and potentially giving up a drop-off.



Our bigs are doing a great job with their spacing, and our perimeter players are doing a great job attacking the paint, and playing off of two most of the time, making the right decision.



When the big steps up, throw the lob.



When the big stays back, knock it in.



They help in from the weak side, kick it out. Sean Sweeney

I asked Sean Sweeney how The Magic generated so many dunks vs MIL



“Franz doing what he did, amongst others, now you’re getting into the teeth of the defense…



When the big steps up, throw the lob

When the big stays back, knock it in

They help in from the weak side, kick it out” pic.twitter.com/btePLzYNOg — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 14, 2026

When this Magic offense is driving and kicking like this, it has the potential to be a good-shot-creating machine, as shown in this 3-game winning streak.

If Orlando can keep this style of play and efficient shot selection up, they might just be a more competitive offense and team than the national consensus thinks. Maybe some more patience is needed for a first-time head coach with a new system for an injury-riddled roster, but that won't stop the pressure cooking from every direction for immediate success, with the threat of a roster overhaul looming.

Still, with Wagner having one of the most impressive seasons as a driver in recent memory, the Magic hitching their wagon to the Franzmobile as an offensive engine might just take them to a new frontier even they didn't see coming.