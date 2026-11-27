The Magic will look to get back in the win column in a rematch against AJ Dybantsa and the Washington Wizards. Orlando has won just one of their last four games and is on a two-game losing streak.

The Magic fell to the Wizards 116-96. Orlando followed that up with a 104-86 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons played without Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson and Jalen Duren.

Orlando's rematch against the Wizards will be defined by these three storylines.

How well Franz Wagner, Magic respond to the Wizards loss

Nov 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards were efficient against the Magic. Washington shot 52.0% from the field (39-of-75) and 56.4% from beyond the arc (22-of-39).

This time around, Franz Wagner and the Magic must stop Washington from being this effective. A better start will also be important.

Against the Wizards, Orlando scored just 21 first-quarter points. The Wizards, meanwhile, put up 38.

Wagner and the Magic cannot find themselves with this type of disadvantage early in the game.

Orlando finished with only 96 points in the loss to the Wizards. Wagner was held to just 16 points. He only dished out six assists. The Magic cannot afford a start like this, given they have not scored 100 or more points in their last two games.

The Magic will need to get Wagner going more today as well. Overall, better offensive production will be important. Orlando's leading scorer against Washington was Tristan da Silva with 18.

Can this result look different than the Detroit game?

Nov 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic's loss to the Pistons was a tough result because Detroit played without several key players.

Orlando's toughest quarter came in the second, where they scored just 14 points on 27.8% shooting from the field and 30.0% shooting from deep.

This Magic offense must be more consistent across all four quarters.

This game showed the importance of defense as well; with the offense playing how it did, the Magic could not get the needed stops to get back in the game.

However, a 14-point frame puts way more pressure on the defense than is needed. 20 turnovers did not help the Magic, either. For an offense that needed more production, they couldn't afford to lose opportunities to score through turnovers.

Wagner scored just two points in the first half, although he finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists. He shot 9-of-20 from the field.

Getting Wagner going early should help avoid the first-half production that the Magic had on offense. Wagner looked good attacking downhill, and that should be a priority, especially if the 3-point shot isn't falling for him. He went 0-for-5 from deep against Detroit.

If Washington guards him well, then Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane have to be effective on offense.

How they handle Washington's offense

Nov 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) gestures to an official against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Letting a team succeed from deep is not a good way to remain in a basketball game; the Magic will need to make sure that the perimeter is well-defended.

Kyshawn George led the way for Washington against Orlando with 24 points, followed by Anthony Davis with 22, Dybantsa with 16 and Trae Young with 11.

The Magic have to contain them on the defensive end to ensure that this offense does not pull away, especially early.

Orlando will also need their offense to step it up and be more productive to counteract this. If the Magic's offense cannot keep up with Washington's offense or find an advantage, a win will be all the more challenging.