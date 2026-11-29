The Orlando Magic are celebrating after their 116-91 win against the Washington Wizards inside Capital One Arena.

The Magic had struggled against the Wizards in their previous two meetings earlier in the month, but they took out their frustrations on Washington, who struggled mightily throughout the afternoon. Here's a look at some things the box score won't tell you after the win.

Put The Foot on the Gas

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs passes the ball around Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic had an early lead in the first quarter, but they weren't very comfortable with it. They played as if they were trailing throughout the entire second quarter, and that allowed them to build a lead as large as 30 points in the first half. That lead grew to as much as 37 points throughout the entire game, which was a testament to how badly Orlando wanted this win.

The Magic got thumped in D.C. by 20 points less than a week ago. The fact that they were able to pull off this kind of result so closely to their previous one is a sign that the team is responding to the coaching staff and their adjustments.

Jevon Carter, Tristan da Silva's Energy Off the Bench

Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter before the game against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big reason why the Magic took a lead late in the first quarter was Jevon Carter and Tristan da Silva. Both brought a level of energy off the bench that the Magic needed in order to pull off the win. The two combined for 39 points on 13 of 20 shooting from the floor, including 11 threes combined.

Their consistency off the bench gave the Magic something to build off of during the game, and it was clear how important they were to the victory.

Goga Bitadze's Role as a Starter

Orlando Magic center/forward Goga Bitadze advances the ball against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Black was ruled out due to back soreness ahead of the game, and many expected someone like Tristan da Silva to be the starter in his place. However, the Magic opted for Goga Bitadze, which ended up being the right call.

Bitadze came into the game with elite rim protection, blocking four shots throughout the game, and was able to give Wendell Carter a chance to hang out at the perimeter. The spacing the Magic had with their core worked when Bitadze was at the center spot, and it's a lineup that the Magic will likely look at in greater detail moving forward.

The Magic are back in action tomorrow night against the Detroit Pistons. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 pm ET inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on the DAZN app.