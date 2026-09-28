Despite last year's heartbreaking finish for the Orlando Magic, the sun has rose for a new season.

To quote Nina Simone's Feeling Good: "It's a new dawn, it's a new day."

However, the Orlando Magic appear to be the same -- at least for the most part.

The organization did not make any swift changes to the roster, except reuniting with Nikola Vucevic to a one-year minimum and drafting Izaiyah Nelson with their No. 52 overall draft choice in June. They hired Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney to replace head coach Jamahl Mosley, which was their biggest change.

So how will anything be different for the 45-win Magic, coming off back-to-back play-in berths? For star Paolo Banchero, continuity is important.

"I think guys will be set into their roles," Banchero said during Media Day. "I think we'll be a lot more intense on both sides of the ball, and a lot more together. It's the same team, but I think things will be different.

“I think everyone realizes that we're going to all need each other to go out there and win and have success and accomplish all of our team goals. It's not just going to be one guy or two guys that's doing it. It's going to take everybody."

Paolo Banchero believes Magic will have a different 'urgency' entering 2026-27:

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year was an up-and-down roller coaster for the Orlando Magic. They were consistently inconsistent, and largely lacking the urgency necessary for a team that entered the year with lofty expectations.

That began with Banchero, whose offensive output was quite underwhelming, averaging 22.2 points on 45.9/30.5/77.5 shooting splits despite an extended absence from Franz Wagner. The Magic even went nearly two months without consecutive wins (Dec. 1-Jan. 28), and finished outside the top-12 in defense after back-to-back top-5 defensive seasons.

Heading into a brand new season, however, Banchero believes there's more "urgency."

"I think guys are coming in more prepared this year and ready for the long season ahead," he said. "And the grind that comes with 82 games. I think the intensity and everythhing is a little higher. ... I think last year was up-and-down."

The Magic will need more urgency night-to-night, especially in a more competitive Eastern Conference that saw multiple teams -- such as the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors -- improve around them. You could argue there are 10-11 teams competing for eight postseason spots, with the Magic well within that bunch.

Orlando will begin training camp this week inside AdventHealth Training Center.