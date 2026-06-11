Three Blockbuster Trades for Giannis Antetokounmpo with Bobby Portis

Recent reports indicated that the Bucks will be looking to include a beloved fan favorite, Bobby Portis, in any Giannis trade this summer.

With Portis and Giannis on the way out, this era of the Bucks is officially going to close, but a new era of Bucks basketball will begin with a crop of new players coming in.

For both players to be dealt, teams will have to be able to come up with a trade that involves around $70M to make the finances work. Some teams can absorb more money if they’re under the luxury tax or first apron, but this will still be a heavily involved deal.

With that being said, here are the five best trades for Giannis and Portis:

Trade 1 — The Miami Heat

The Heat Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis

The Bucks Receive: Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, 2026 first-round pick (13th overall), 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick.

Miami gets the star they’ve desperately been trying to get for years and they add one of the better bench bigs in the league to fill out their depleted roster.

Milwaukee gets a slew of young players to grow and build, three first-round picks and the opportunity to restart from a financial spot with Tyler Herro’s $33M contract expiring. They can also look to package Herro, Jaquez Jr. and Ware if they want to get more draft capital or different types of players.

Trade 2 — The Orlando Magic

Jan 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) guards Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Magic Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis

The Bucks Receive: Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs

After a 7 game series loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic fired their coach and hired Sean Sweeney, an assistant with San Antonio. The Magic’s front office has connections to Milwaukee and Giannis, as does their newly hired head coach who was also an assistant in Milwaukee.

This helps the Magic get better in the short term as they push more of their chips in and accept that Paolo being the number one player on your team can only get you so far. They also move off of the large Jalen Suggs contract that is viewed more negatively than positively after his poor playoff performance.

For the Bucks, you’re landing an All-Star in Banchero who can be the face of your rebuild. While he will never reach the Giannis threshold, there’s a lot to like with his game and ways to build around him for a better future. Suggs is at his lowest right now but a fresh start could revive his career and value, which could end up turning into a steal for the Bucks down the road.

Trade 3 — The Boston Celtics

Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) celebrates with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Celtics Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis

The Bucks Receive: Shaedon Sharpe, Jermai Grant, Scoot Henderson, 2026 first-round pick (27th overall) from Boston, a 2028 first round-pick from Portland that was Milwaukee’s, and 2029 first-round pick from Portland that was Milwaukee’s.

The Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser

If Boston really wants to shake things up, getting Giannis and Portis would certainly be a way to do so.

With Jaylen Brown most likely having to be in the deal, it doesn’t make total sense for the Bucks to take him back in a trade if they’re looking to fully rebuild.

This is why you get the Trail Blazers involved and send the All-NBA forward to Portland for your first-round picks back in 2028 and 2029, with the ability to develop young players in Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson.

Milwaukee getting young assets and being able to have more control over their future is the best trade they can make.

Portland raises their ceiling by acquiring Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser, although it will cost them.

And Boston resets their timeline and team after a disappointing first-round meltdown to Philadelphia. Adding Giannis will make Joe Mazzulla lean more into a balanced offensive attack instead of just jacking up threes every possession.

Final Thoughts

Milwaukee is in a great spot to start their rebuild and it could get even sweeter with including Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. It's going to be a weird transition, but this ultimately will be the best decision for the Bucks' franchise moving forward. The priority should be young players and future picks.

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