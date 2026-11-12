The Magic had a big game against the Sacramento Kings last night. Not only did they get back in the win column (moving to 3-7 for the season), but they also snapped their four-game losing streak.

The Orlando Magic have the opportunity to keep this momentum going against the Utah Jazz.

Here is why this game is one to watch, given how Orlando secured a key victory over Sacramento.

Anthony Black and Franz Wagner were crucial

Anthony Black and Franz Wagner stepped up big against the Kings.

After putting up a team-high 30 points against the Warriors, Wagner scored 33 points to lead the Magic against the Kings.

He had another game where he played a key role in Orlando's playmaking, dishing out seven assists.

Wagner has put a great two-game stretch together. It is key seeing him excel in scoring and playmaking.

Black was also integral to the team's success with his 26 points, five assists and four steals.

Big performances from Wagner and Black were even more important given that Darius Acuff Jr. put up 29 points and Zach LaVine scored 31.

The Magic needed an offensive response to these two, and they got it with Wagner and Black.

Orlando's offense started strong

Orlando's first-quarter start is exactly what was needed following the loss to the Warriors.

Orlando came out with a strong performance, outscoring Sacramento 34-27 to establish a seven-point lead heading into the second frame.

Scoring over 30 points in the first frame was the perfect response to how they started and ended the Warriors game.

The Magic shot 13-for-21 (61.9%) and 5-for-6 from beyond the arc (83.3%) in the first quarter.

Orlando can hopefully start off strong against Utah and keep the momentum rolling. The Magic scored 23, 27 and 23 points in the final three quarters, respectively.

The Magic held the Kings to under 30 points in all four quarters and were able to outscore them again in the third quarter. However, the Magic could have created a stronger advantage in the game with higher-scoring second and fourth quarters.

But the Magic got the job done regardless.

The paint battle

The Magic thrived in the paint compared to the Sacramento Kings. Orlando scored 58 points in the paint, whereas the Kings scored just 28.

It's good to see the Magic create this type of advantage, and it could be useful against the Jazz.

If the Magic can't knock down the 3-ball well, then paint looks can give Orlando the offensive production they need to win the game.

The Magic's defense

The Kings' highest-scoring frame came in the first quarter, when they put up the aforementioned 27 points.

The Kings were limited to just four offensive rebounds in the game. Orlando grabbed 36 defensive boards.

Sacramento turned the ball over 21 times (compared to the Magic's 14). Orlando scored 33 points off of the Kings' turnovers.

This game was a good defensive showcase from the Magic, and one that they must keep up against the Jazz.

An area to keep an eye on

3-point shooting is something to keep an eye on for Orlando against the Jazz.

The Magic shot 27% (10-for-37) from beyond the arc against Sacramento. Improved accuracy from deep, along with strong paint looks, should give Orlando even more of an offensive advantage in this game.