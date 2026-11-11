SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The shorthanded Orlando Magic may not have broken a(nother) shooting record inside Golden 1 Center this time around, but they did break a four-game skid.

Pulling away in the fourth quarter, the Magic secured a 107-100 win behind key nights from Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Anthony Black.

Here were a few of our takeaways.

Magic were running on fumes:

Nov 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Alex Morales (30) looks to pass the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been the case for most of the season, but the Magic were especially thin on Tuesday.

Tristan da Silva was put on the injury report Tuesday morning with a calf strain, meaning the Magic were down three key rotation players in Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and da Silva. Orlando had just 11 players active, including nine players on standard contracts and a pair of two-way players.

The only one who did not see any playing time was Colin Castleton (two-way). Alex Morales played a career-high 29 minutes, scoring seven points, grabbing seven rebounds and knocking down his first 3-pointer with 7:08 left in the first half.

Alex Morales corner three, assisted by Jamal Cain pic.twitter.com/HMm0aTfD37 — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) November 11, 2026

Four of the five Magic starters played at least 33 minutes; Goga Bitadze played 15 minutes and Nikola Vucevic also logged a season high in minutes with 18.

Now, I'm curious to see if these rotation patterns stay the same Wednesday, the second night of a back-to-back, against the Utah Jazz.

Orlando lacked answers for Sacramento's rookie (defensively):

Nov 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the result, Kings rookie Darius Acuff played exceptionally well once again -- as did Zach LaVine, who totaled a team-high 31 points.

But I do want to hone in on Acuff, who would arguably be the Rookie of the Year favorite if the season ended today.

Orlando deployed drop against Acuff for most of the night, and he feasted for 29 points on 10-of-21 shooting and 4-of-9 from 3-point range, adding six assists and four rebounds. He was consistently finding open creases against the Magic's drop when he put either of their three bigs in the action.

The Magic defense had a little more resistance on switches and hedges, but the Kings' No. 7 overall draft choice still got to his spots fairly routinely throughout the night. His poise, confidence and on-court acumen isn't normal for a 19-year-old, defensive concerns notwithstanding (which we will touch on shortly).

He has scored at least 29 points five times already this season, including four times in the team's last seven. And he's doing so on respectable efficiency, too.

Kings were throwing the ball all over the place:

Nov 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie cheers on his team during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sacramento was careless. Very careless.

So much so that the Kings had 18 turnovers -- with over three minutes left in the third quarter.

In total, the Kings coughed up 21 turnovers, the most by a Magic opponent this season. Comparatively, Orlando had just 12 turnovers, and it capitalized with 33 points off Sacramento's mistakes.

Winning the possession battle and, most importantly, creating easy offense from good defense has been an issue for the Magic this season. It was a breath of fresh air to see it Tuesday, albeit against a now 1-10 Kings squad.

Orlando finished with 15 more shots, seven more second-chance points, grabbed eight more rebounds and were a plus-six in fastbreak scoring. In a seven-point game, those add up.

Attack, attack, attack!:

Nov 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) dribbles the ball up the court past Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was clear from the opening tip what the Magic's plan of attack was offensively when Acuff was on the floor: Put him in every single action and make him guard.

Orlando was relentlessly attacking Acuff all night -- especially Franz Wagner. The German wing finished with 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting with seven rebounds and seven assists. The Kings rookie only committed two fouls, but his size (or lack thereof) opened up plenty of pockets of space that they took advantage of.

The Magic scored 56 points in the paint at a 56.0 percent clip, including 10 from inside the restricted area. They only attempted four non-paint 2s and scored more than 50 percent of their points in the paint for the third time all season.