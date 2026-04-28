Winners and losers from the Magic's Game 4 win over Pistons

The Orlando Magic moved within one game of making history, defending homecourt with a 94-86 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of their first round series. Who were a few winners -- and losers -- from their win to extend their series lead to 3-1?! Let's examine!

Winner: Desmond Bane

Bane followed up an efficient 25-point effort with a team-high 22 points in Game 4, shooting 7-of-18 from the floor and 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Bane, who struggled in Games 1 and 2, capped off his homestand 12-of-19 from distance.

He only had five made 3-pointers in a single game five times all season. Now, he's done it twice in four postseason games, where every point matters more than the last.

Let's hope his shooting doesn't get zapped on the flight back to Detroit!

Loser: Scoring

Again: Every. Point. Matters. In. This. Series.

Game 4 was status quo: Another low-scoring rock fight where the winner will be standing with a black eye and their two front teeth missing. This is the second game this series (Game 2) where both teams failed to crack 100 points.

The Magic's 32.6 field goal percentage -- yes, it was that low -- is the fifth-lowest for a winning team in the playoffs over the last 55 seasons. The lowest, you ask?! The Toronto Raptors in their Game 4 win on Sunday against Cleveland, where they shot just 32.0 percent.

Winner: Isaiah Stewart

Stewart made life incredibly difficult for the Magic on the interior, so much so that he rejected eight shots in just 17 minutes, tied for the fifth-most for a single player who played 17 or fewer minutes in a game in NBA History.

Stewart completely dominated the interior; if he wasn't rejecting a shot, he was heavily contesting it. Orlando shot a ghastly 37.8 percent (17-for-45) in the paint, and his presence was a massive reason why.

Loser: Duncan Robinson

If it's not Cade Cunningham making threes, the Pistons don't have a ton of natural floor spacers. Their roster is flawed, which made Robinson a hugely important piece to this team's ability to open the floor for their star guard after snagging him from the Miami Heat.

Robinson has been hit-and-miss this series. In Game 4, Robinson missed five of his six attempts from 3-point range, where Detroit shot just 6-of-30. Cunningham was the only Piston to make more than two threes. Heck, he was one of four Pistons players to even make one three; he accounted for half (3) of their six makes, for christ sake!

Winner: Jamal Cain

How many of you had a player on a two-way contract posterizing someone on your bingo card ahead of the postseason?

If so, forget the rest of the card -- can you give me the lottery numbers please? I'm asking for a friend.

Jokes aside, Cain was very good in that fourth quarter for Orlando. He played all 12 minutes and finished with eight points and nine rebounds. He makes his money off effort plays -- and that's exactly what he did.

Loser: Jalen Duren

Well, Duren was on the other side of that poster. So......

He also finished with a modest 12 points and eight rebounds. He was arguably more impactful than he was in the first three games, but it didn't amount to much. Detroit needs its second-best player to make a greater stamp than he has.

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