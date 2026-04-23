Winners and losers from the Magic's Game 2 loss to Pistons
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After an excellent 11-point win in Game 1, the Orlando Magic could not replicate it in Game 2, losing 98-83 from the Detroit Pistons. This was a very 1980's-like performance. Who were a few winners and losers from the contest?! Let's examine!
Winner: Pistons end brutal streak
A streak dating back nearly two decades, the Pistons had lost 11-straight home playoff games entering Game 2. Streak: snapped! Detroit flipped the game on its head in the third quarter, outscoring the Magic 38-16 run which ultimately propelled them to their 15-point win.
Loser: Magic's shotmaking
Orlando shot just 32.5 percent from the floor in the blowout loss, the fourth-worst mark in franchise history in the postseason. Orlando shot 1-of-9 on non-paint 2s, 9-of-19 on non-rim 2s in the paint and 8-of-20 at the rim -- equating to a 37.5 2-point percentage. That's the ninth-worst mark in franchise history for a single postseason affair.
Only two Magic players (Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner) made more than two field goals. This isn't the 1980s; that can't happen.
Winner: Pistons' defense
The Magic's offense was abhorrent. But you have to give credit where credit's due: Detroit's defense was outstanding.
The Pistons forced the Magic into several uncomfortable possessions -- many of which resulting in turnovers or deflections that threw them off kilter, even though Detroit finished a minus-five (22 to 17) in the turnover battle.
Still, Detroit's tenacity was felt all night, especially in the halfcourt, where it held the Magic to just 68.8 points per 100 possessions.
Loser: Desmond Bane
Bane has been the Magic's most consistent player all season. But Game 2 wasn't his night. He went just 2-of-11 from the floor, where both makes were from distance.
But there were many more misses that were open, clean looks -- or looks he buries more often than not. Bane, who is Orlando's most experienced postseason performer, is 9-for-31 over his first two games.
Winner: Cade Cunningham
Once again, Cunningham was spectacular. The All-NBA guard finished with a 27-point, 11-assist double-double on 11-of-19 shooting, including 10-of-13 shooting inside the arc. He doesn't need much to get going, especially in a postseason. And the rest of his teammates did a good job feeding off his energy from the opening tip -- and vice versa.
Loser: Magic's shotmaking
Oh, did I already put this?! Yeah, it was that bad.
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Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_