After an excellent 11-point win in Game 1, the Orlando Magic could not replicate it in Game 2, losing 98-83 from the Detroit Pistons. This was a very 1980's-like performance. Who were a few winners and losers from the contest?! Let's examine!

Winner: Pistons end brutal streak

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots in the second half against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A streak dating back nearly two decades, the Pistons had lost 11-straight home playoff games entering Game 2. Streak: snapped! Detroit flipped the game on its head in the third quarter, outscoring the Magic 38-16 run which ultimately propelled them to their 15-point win.

Loser: Magic's shotmaking

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Orlando shot just 32.5 percent from the floor in the blowout loss, the fourth-worst mark in franchise history in the postseason. Orlando shot 1-of-9 on non-paint 2s, 9-of-19 on non-rim 2s in the paint and 8-of-20 at the rim -- equating to a 37.5 2-point percentage. That's the ninth-worst mark in franchise history for a single postseason affair.

Only two Magic players (Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner) made more than two field goals. This isn't the 1980s; that can't happen.

Winner: Pistons' defense

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) receives congratulations from d31 in the second half against the during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Magic's offense was abhorrent. But you have to give credit where credit's due: Detroit's defense was outstanding.

The Pistons forced the Magic into several uncomfortable possessions -- many of which resulting in turnovers or deflections that threw them off kilter, even though Detroit finished a minus-five (22 to 17) in the turnover battle.

Still, Detroit's tenacity was felt all night, especially in the halfcourt, where it held the Magic to just 68.8 points per 100 possessions.

Loser: Desmond Bane

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Bane has been the Magic's most consistent player all season. But Game 2 wasn't his night. He went just 2-of-11 from the floor, where both makes were from distance.

But there were many more misses that were open, clean looks -- or looks he buries more often than not. Bane, who is Orlando's most experienced postseason performer, is 9-for-31 over his first two games.

Winner: Cade Cunningham

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Once again, Cunningham was spectacular. The All-NBA guard finished with a 27-point, 11-assist double-double on 11-of-19 shooting, including 10-of-13 shooting inside the arc. He doesn't need much to get going, especially in a postseason. And the rest of his teammates did a good job feeding off his energy from the opening tip -- and vice versa.

Loser: Magic's shotmaking

Oh, did I already put this?! Yeah, it was that bad.

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