Opinion: The Orlando Magic Shouldn't Move Up In The Draft For Another Guard
With the NBA draft approaching and two first-round picks in tow, the Orlando Magic can address the guard position with one of their selections. Several teams might move up in the draft to get their player of choice, but Orlando should not be among them.
Recently, The Athletic visited the idea of Orlando moving up to a higher selection.
"Starting at No. 16, you can make a case for a lead guard with the Orlando Magic. But at No. 17, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded a future first-round pick to take Rob Dillingham last year, and the Washington Wizards (No.18) traded Deni Avdija to take Bub Carrington last year," it wrote.
"The draft order might not stay the same. We might look up and see Brooklyn, Orlando, Utah or others try to move up into that range using their draft assets to get the guy they want. There is a very reasonable bet that something like this happens," it added.
The Magic own the 16th and 25th picks in the draft. The organization may part with the picks in a trade for a veteran, but retaining its draft position is not a bad choice.
Orlando is ready to transition into a "win-now" mindset. Taking a chance on an experienced winner like Walter Clayton Jr. or seeing if Michigan State's Jase Richardson will fall to No. 16 or 25 is better than packaging assets to move up for an unproven prospect. If the Magic want to make the most of this draft, patience is the key.
More Magic Coverage
Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Has Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Were Close To Trade Deadline Deal
NBA Great Believes Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Could Be Today's Steph Curry