Orlando Magic Have Plenty Of Reasons To "Really Like" Walter Clayton Jr.
Two first-round picks in the June NBA draft tie the Orlando Magic to many prospects. Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. is a recurring name for the organization. Appearing on the Run It Back show, Gators coach Todd Golden floated the possibility of Clayton Jr. to Orlando.
"I know the Magic really like him, and they got two picks in the first round," Golden said. "I think somebody will figure it out in a big way and hopefully will select him close to that lottery."
Clayton Jr. rose to national prominence in the NCAA tournament, leading Florida to its first national title since 2007. Clayton Jr. averaged 22.3 points in the postseason while shooting 43.5 percent from deep, including a 34-point outburst against Auburn in the national semifinals.
Golden said the 22-year-old's growth goes beyond tournament recognition.
"The jump he's made over the last 12 months, I don't think has really been appreciated," Golden said. "Obviously, he was kind of the darling of the NCAA tournament and kind of put us on his back at times and finished games for us."
"I think he is just a remarkable basketball player, a guy that can shot make with the best of them," Golden added.
Clayton Jr. elevated his game in multiple statistical categories as a senior, including points, 3-point percentage and overall field goal percentage.
Mock drafts predict the Magic taking Clayton Jr. with the 25th pick. Doing so adds a versatile two-way guard to a talented young roster.
