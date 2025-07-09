The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Applauded For "Sneaky" Good Free Agent Signing

It's no secret the Orlando Magic have made big offseason moves to become a true contender. However, their best acquisitions might be flying under the radar.

Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman speaks during a press conference for the new Orlando Magic G-League stadium at Osceola Heritage Park.
The Orlando Magic have been pressing all the right buttons in free agency, with their latest big move being the signing of franchise superstar Paolo Banchero to a massive rookie max extension. Beyond locking in Banchero for years to come and adding Desmond Bane, the Magic have also hit on signing role players.

Recently, Bleacher Report called Orlando's signing of point guard Tyus Jones one of the top 10 sneaky good moves of the offseason.

"The 29-year-old is one of the best decision-makers in basketball with a plus-sized gap between his averages in assists (5.3 this past season, 4.4 for his career) and in turnovers (1.1 and 0.8, respectively)," it wrote. "He's also a credible scoring threat (double-digit points each of the past three seasons) and a comfortable, competent shooter from distance (40 percent from three over the same stretch)."

"The Magic are also better equipped to hide his limitations on defense than the Phoenix Suns were, so Jones' minutes could be more meaningful this time around."

Orlando ended June by signing Jones to a one-year, $7 million deal in a win-win contract for both sides. The Magic didn't have to break the bank, and Jones ends up getting a raise after settling for the veteran's minimum in a disappointing season with the Phoneix Suns.

As a traditional point guard, Jones will fit nicely with starters and reserves as a table setter. Moreover, his ability to shoot from the perimeter gives the Magic a boost in an area of deficiency. Between Bane and Jones alone, Orlando has a chance to improve significantly on offense.

