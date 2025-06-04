The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Could Lose Key Contributor To New York Knicks

Don Strouble

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in game five of the eastern conference finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, the New York Knicks are firing coach Tom Thibodeau after falling to the Indiana Pacers in six games. A long list of candidates includes former Orlando Magic assistant coach James Borrego.

In a recent article, The Athletic included Borrego in a list of 12 names for the vacancy.

"The 47-year-old New Orleans Pelicans assistant had a short but relatively successful run as the Hornets head coach. He won 43 games in his last season there before Charlotte got blown out in a Play-In game," it wrote. "Those 43 wins are still the most the franchise has had in a season since 2016-17."

"Borrego has been a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers jobs in recent years and seemed to almost land the latter one," it added. "But he's never been in a position quite like the one he would find himself with the Knicks."

Borrego joined Orlando's staff in the 2012-13 season as an assistant under former head coach Jacque Vaughn. He remained in that role before assuming interim head coaching duties for the remainder of the 2014-15 season following the firing of Vaughn. Borrego stayed at the helm for the final 30 games, amassing a 10-20 record. He departed after the season for a reunion with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, where he was a part of two title-winning seasons.

