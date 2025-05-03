Orlando Magic Could Target $100 Million Scoring Threat In Trade
It is known the Orlando Magic want to improve on offense.
An offensive-minded guard fits what they need.
The Magic have been linked to a possible trade with Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons.
Joe Moore of the Blazers Edge said a trade landing Simons in Orlando would benefit everyone involved.
"For the Portland Trail Blazers, that statement has major implications heading into this offseason," Moore stated. "It has long been speculated that an Anfernee Simons trade to Orlando would be beneficial for all parties. The Magic get a score-first guard, the Blazers get back some assets, and Simons gets to play in his home state of Florida. Whether this trade ever comes to fruition remains to be seen. However, a shift to acquire more offense seems to put Simons in even higher demand in Orlando."
Simons, 25, would provide an instant spark to the lackluster offense of the Magic. He led the Trailblazers in scoring, averaging 19.3 points, and 4.8 assists.
This potential deal has some risks. The 6-foot-3 guard is entering the final year of his contract, set to make $27 million next season, before becoming an unrestricted free agent.
Simons has also struggled to remain reliable on defense throughout his career. This season, he posted a defensive rating of 119, a number unlikely to improve given his smaller frame as a guard.
The Magic appear willing to swap defense for offense. Simons, complementing forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, could be exactly what they need to bolster their scoring.
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com