Orlando Magic Encouraged To Grab 12-Time All-Star In Free Agency
The Orlando Magic checked off one box acquiring star guard Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies.
But they still have work to do to solidify themselves as a top conference contender. After landing Jase Richardson in the NBA Draft, the Magic now turn to free agency to complete their roster. They still need a point guard to facilitate Bane, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero. One Bleacher Report article lobbed 12-time All-Star Chris Paul as a suitable option, as well as Tyus Jones (Phoenix Suns) and Malcolm Brogdon (Washington Wizards).
"The trade for Desmond Bane helps this team's offensive woes but didn't truly solve its biggest issue. The Orlando Magic need a playmaker, someone to run the offense and get easy buckets for others. This is the ideal landing spot for Jones, who'd likely come off the bench behind Jalen Suggs but still play a big role in the rotation. Paul still has plenty of court life left after playing all 82 games last season and Brogdon should be thrilled to join a contender once again."
The Eastern Conference is wide open with no real headliners outside of possibly the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. The Celtics and Pacers are dealing with injuries to their star players, as well as uncertainties with their role players. This leaves Orlando with the chance to strike, as evidenced by the haul they gave up for Bane in win-now mode.
