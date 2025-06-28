Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Hilariously Claps Back at Fan Over Criticisms
While some NBA players may be on summer vacation, Orlando Magic All-Star forward Paolo Banchero is already putting in off-season work. Typically, players receive praise for honing their craft. However, Banchero has recently faced unwarranted criticism.
A recent video posted to X showed Banchero working on his mid-range game and floaters with his agent and former Orlando Magic player Mike Miller. A fan took exception to this, calling out Banchero for unnecessarily working on those parts of his game.
"6’9 255 pounds and his big ass wanna shoot fadeaways like he KD," the fan wrote.
Banchero was quick to respond.
"Damn when it become wrong to work on face up game and touch in the lane??? Sh— that basketball players been drilling since the inception of the game," Banchero responded.
15.3 percent of Banchero's points came from midrange shots last season, ranking No. 31. Despite being limited to 46 regular season games due to an oblique tear, Banchero averaged a career-high 25.9 points.
Despite losing in five games to the Boston Celtics in the first round, Banchero took the postseason by storm. The 22-year-old averaged 29.4 points, the sixth-highest mark in the league. He also elevated his 3-point percentage from 32 percent to 44.4 percent, the fifth-highest rate among power forwards in the postseason.
With the addition of Desmond Bane, Banchero will have new opportunities on offense going into year four. The 6-foot-10 Seattle native and former Rookie of the Year will have ample opportunities to quiet his critics.
