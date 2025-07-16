Orlando Magic Experience Decline In Key Area After Offseason Moves
From the acquisitions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones to the drafting of Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, the Orlando Magic had a successful offseason. However, the organization was unable to retain everyone. Sacrifices had to be made, and those sacrifices dictate where the Magic lands in a key area.
With free agency movement dying down, NBA.com released continuity rankings. The rankings serve to illustrate the roster turnover for all 30 teams in the offseason. Orlando falls right in the middle at No. 15, a decline from last year.
“The Detroit Pistons ranked 27th in continuity last year and were 11.1 points per 100 possessions better last season than they were in ’23-24. The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, ranked fifth in continuity and saw a drop-off,” it wrote.
In trading for Desmond Bane, the Magic chose to part with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. Subsequently, the front office moved on from guards Gary Harris and Cory Joseph. Harris and Joseph joined center Moe Wagner as the trio of players on the roster with team options, and only Wagner returned.
With the loss of a starter and three rotation players, Orlando enters next season with 13,665 returning minutes.
Orlando didn’t have much in the way of 3-point shooting last season, with just two players (Caleb Houstan and Cory Joseph) on the roster who shot 36 percent or better on 100-plus 3-point attempts. This number remained stagnant, leaving the Magic near the bottom of the league in this category.
More Magic Stories
Ex-Orlando Magic Player Ahead Of Kevin Durant On Prestigious Top 25 List
Magic Guard Jalen Suggs Gives Critical Recovery Update At Summer League
Orlando Magic Applauded For "Sneaky" Good Free Agent Signing