Orlando Magic Decline Team-Option Deals for Gary Harris, Cory Joseph
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Orlando Magic have declined the team options for Gary Harris and Cory Joseph as part of their blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane. While both veterans can still be re-signed, their contracts are no longer guaranteed. This allows them to explore the open market.
Harris arrived five seasons ago as part of the Aaron Gordon trade and provided a three-point shooting threat in his first two seasons, averaging 10.7 points on 37 percent from beyond the arc.
He is coming off the worst season of his career, averaging just three points in 14.8 minutes. His $7.5 million team option was widely expected to be declined, given the limited valuealong with tight cap space.
Joseph, 33, served primarily as a veteran presence off the bench during the regular season, but injuries forced him into a larger role in the playoffs. He averaged five points and three assists in the first round.
During exit interviews Joseph expressed a desire to return back next season.
"I think this is probably my favorite season," Joseph said. "Just from all my experiences that I've had."
The Magic have until June 29 to decide on the team options for Moritz Wagner ($11 million) and Caleb Houstan ($2.1 million).
Opting for financial flexibility, the Magic could decline all team options and attempt to re-sign each player to cheaper deals. Wagner looked like an early Sixth Man of the Year candidate, averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds before tearing his ACL.
It's also possible they go a different route and build off the their recent trade.
Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel later confirmed the transaction.
