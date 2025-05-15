The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Eyeing Former McDonald's All-American In NBA Draft

Don Strouble

Apr 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley walks onto the court during a timeout in the second quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
With two first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic have a chance to add to their talented young core. At the draft combine, former McDonald's All-American and Maryland Center Derik Queen interviewed with the organization. After being a consensus five-star recruit, Queen's one-and-done tenure at Maryland was a success.

In 36 games, Queen averaged 16.5 points and nine rebounds while totaling 39 blocks and steals. He elevated his play on the big stage, notching a season high 31 points in the semifinal of the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan. In the Sweet 16, Queen scored 27 points against the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators, marking his 30th game scoring in double figures.

Queen posted concerning numbers at the combine, bringing his athletic ability into question. ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony compared Queen's physical attributes to Kevin Love. Love changed his body type to ensure success in the league, meaning Queen may have to do the same.

Standing over 6-foot-10 and at 248 pounds, Queen has the size to maintain the center position in the NBA. A standing reach of almost 10 feet highlights his length.

It's unclear what will happen with Orlando's current center group and roster in general. The Magic desperately need to address their offensive deficiencies, especially from the perimeter. None of Orlando's bigs are good enough 3-point shooters to stretch the floor. After shooting 20 percent from the arc, Queen won't alleviate this issue for the organization. However, the 20-year-old displays a lot of upside.

