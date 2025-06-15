Orlando Magic Fans Show Nothing But Love For Cole Anthony After Blockbuster Trade
The Orlando Magic have acquired a two-way player to improve the team’s shooting prowess, but at what cost?
ESPN's Sham Charania reported the Magic are sending guards Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, along with four first-round picks and a pick-swap, to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Desmond Bane. While many fans are questioning the steep draft capital given up acquiring Bane, others are disheartened by the loss of a fan favorite in Anthony.
Since being selected with the 15th pick in 2020, Anthony has been a positive presence within the Magic organization for his on-court contributions and vibrant personality off it. Throughout his career, Anthony has averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.
During this year’s NBA Play-In Tournament, Anthony was the key factor in securing the Magic’s playoff spot. He posted 26 points, five assists, and three rebounds while shooting 58.8 percent from the field in a win against the Atlanta Hawks.
Magic fans are already reminiscing about some of Anthony's most clutch moments, including a memorable game-winner against the Grizzlies.
Following that moment, Anthony delivered a hilarious postgame interview that quickly made rounds on social media.
Over the last three seasons Anthony's statistics have decreased across the board. This past season, Anthony averaged a career low 9.4 points, three rebounds, and two assists. He signed a two-year and $26 million extension with the Magic in October of 2023, which included a team option for 2026-27.
The guard will now face stiff competition for backcourt minutes in Memphis, going up against the likes of Caldwell-Pope, Scotty Pippen Jr., Jaylen Wells, and Vince Williams Jr.
However, Anthony will always be remembered as a bright spot during a period when the Magic struggled to find success.
