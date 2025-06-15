The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Legend Dwight Howard Brawls With Lance Stephenson In Big3 Debut

Branson Brooks

March 14, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard (12) loses control of the ball against the defense of Los Angeles Lakers power forward Pau Gasol (center) and shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) during the second half at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Big3 basketball league has created a platform for former NBA players to face off in high-stakes matchups.

In these battles, it's common for tempers to flare between the lines. Midway through one of leagues debut games between the Los Angeles Riot and the Miami 305, Orlando Magic legend Dwight Howard and former NBA player Lance Stephenson got into an all-out brawl that eventually spilled into the stands.


As Miami neared the game's target score of 50, the physicality ramped up on both sides. Howard seemed irritated by Stephenson's aggressive play, which led to a face-to face confrontation between the two.

Howard expressed his frustration with Stephenson, who then raised a hand towards him. In response, Howard swatted it away and put Stephenson in a headlock, igniting a brief wrestling match that spilled into the crowd.

The broadcast angle captured the beginning of the altercation while an in-arena viewpoint shows just how close things were to becoming dangerous for fans.

However, social media users have pointed out that fans in attendance seemed more intrigued than frightened by the fight between Howard and Stephenson.

Both players were ejected for their roles in the altercation, and in their absence, Miami reached the target score courtesy of a layup from former Heat guard Mario Chalmers.

Howard is in his first season in the Big3. He last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season with the Lakers.

