Orlando Magic Could Find Success Drafting For Fit Over Value
With less than two weeks until the NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic face a key decision. Either keep their two first-round picks or trade them for proven offensive help. With a potential open season in the Eastern Conference, the focus should be on drafting players who can contribute immediately and complement the current core. At No. 25, they could address one of their biggest needs, shooting.
ESPN recently identified two prospects who fit the Magic in different ways, one offering immediate impact and the other more long-term upside.
Maxime Raymaud
Raymaud, 22, is one of the most experienced players in the draft entering as a senior improving each season.
A double-double threat, he averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 34.7 percent from three-point range, earning 2024–25 All-ACC First Team honors.
ESPN notes the Magic lacked big man depth this season and could use another reliable shooter to help space the floor.
"It's not clear what the Magic's appetite will be for adding two rookie teenagers to an already young roster," the article wrote. "Perhaps causing them to explore more mature upperclassmen such as Raynaud, who would bring some much-needed frontcourt spacing that the roster currently lacks. Raynaud, at 7-1, hit 67 3-pointers this season in 35 games and had a strong showing at the NBA draft combine, suggesting there's upside still left to tap into due to his late-blooming trajectory."
Hugo Gonzalez
The overseas prospect is listed as a potential best-value option at No. 25.
Gonzalez, 19, is very young and unproven, stuck behind a talented roster. He's showcased potential signs of talent and elite athleticism, but not enough to determine what his ceiling may be.
In three seasons with Real Madrid, he's averaged just 3.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting a poor 27.1 percent from beyond the arc.
"Gonzalez is another interesting option if he's on the board in the late first round," the article said. "Not a player once viewed as a lottery-level option who has had inconsistent opportunities to showcase himself until recently at Real Madrid. There's reason to be bullish about his potential, and although he wouldn't address a need for the Magic, it's a nice value-based opportunity on a prospect with a real pathway to contributing with his energy and defensive mentality."
