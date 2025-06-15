Orlando Magic Make Blockbuster Trade Landing Desmond Bane
The Orlando Magic's need for backcourt upgrades led to a massive move Sunday morning.
They acquired Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, who averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals last season.
"The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap, sources tell ESPN," Shams Charania tweeted.
Orlando gained a star two-way player but lost a few backcourt pieces and a ton of draft capital.
MAGIC LEGEND DWIGHT HOWARD BRAWLS WITH LANCE STEPHENSON IN BIG3 DEBUT
The Big3 basketball league has created a platform for former NBA players to face off in high-stakes matchups.
In these battles, it's common for tempers to flare between the lines. Midway through one of leagues debut games between the Los Angeles Riot and the Miami 305, Orlando Magic legend Dwight Howard and former NBA player Lance Stephenson got into an all-out brawl that eventually spilled into the stands.
As Miami neared the game's target score of 50, the physicality ramped up on both sides. Howard seemed irritated by Stephenson's aggressive play, which led to a face-to face confrontation between the two.
Howard expressed his frustration with Stephenson, who then raised a hand towards him. In response, Howard swatted it away and put Stephenson in a headlock, igniting a brief wrestling match that spilled into the crowd.
