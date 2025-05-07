Orlando Magic Should Avoid Three-Time All-Star At All Cost
The Orlando Magic have made it clear they’re in "win-now" mode, and one of their glaring weaknesses this season was offensive production from their guards.
NBA insider Sam Quinn of CBS Sports named $251 million shooting guard Bradley Beal as a potential trade target for the Magic.
"Here's a riskier name: Bradley Beal," Quinn wrote. "He obviously has a no-trade clause, but he's a University of Florida alum, and he'd be joining a better team, so the Magic could potentially get him to waive it. The obvious benefit here is that he could be had for matching salary and likely nothing else. So, what sounds more appealing: Beal, a shot-creator who fills a demonstrated need even in his current state, or the combination of Caldwell-Pope coming off of a bad year, Anthony, who would be getting replaced, Mo Wagner coming off of a torn ACL and Gary Harris likely beyond his rotation days? Purely for the sake of next year's roster, the answer is probably Beal."
While Quinn makes a decent argument that Beal would instantly improve the offense, there are still many concerns that come with him.
Beal has a long injury history and hasn’t played more than 70 games in a season since 2018. The Magic need durable players to maintain consistency throughout the season.
Along with being under a no-trade clause, Beal is set to earn over $50 million in each of the next two seasons. The Magic are already facing cap constraints, adding him to the equation would push them to the limit.
Quinn added the Magic have a chance to contend if they add the offensive talent needed.
"The time to take a significant step is now," Quinn said. "The Eastern Conference isn't going to be this weak after the first few seeds forever. Banchero and Wagner are going to hit their primes soon. The Magic have a chance to make real postseason noise as soon as next spring. If health permits, the only thing standing between them and doing so has been their dogmatic commitment to defense and big wings with almost every roster-building tool at their disposal. It's time to diversify. The Magic are more than covered when it comes to size and defense. The next step is to add offense. They should've known that a year ago. They have to know it now."
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com