Latest Mock Draft Has Orlando Magic Select Strengthening Frontcourt
The Orlando Magic are potentially in the market for wing depth and frontcourt production this offseason.
The Magic could look to address those needs through the draft.
NBA draft insider Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report predicts the Magic will use three of their four picks on forwards in the upcoming draft.
With the No. 16 pick, Wasserman has Orlando selecting Arizona forward Carter Bryant. The freshman forward shot 37.1 percent from three-point range.
"Arizona's three NCAA tournament games served as a reminder that Carter Bryant's game and role make him highly dependent on making spot-up threes and getting transition opportunities," Wasserman said. "But he also made enough jumpers with convincing mechanics for scouts to buy his shooting long-term. And with his physical tools and athleticism, the play-finishing and defensive playmaking also appear translatable. A 6-foot-8, 220-pound, 19-year-old three-and-D wing figures to draw serious consideration in the mid-first round."
The Magic could select 20-year-old forward Noah Penda with the No. 25 pick, who averaged 10.2 points and five rebounds overseas.
"Even if Noah Penda's production seems pedestrian," Wasserman wrote. "It's helped illuminate specific versatility the NBA often covets. There will be plenty of interest in a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward who can make open threes, pass, cut for easy baskets and react/move well defensively. Fit outweighs upside with Penda."
The Magic own two second-round draft picks. With the No. 46 selection, the Magic are projected to take senior guard Hunter Sallis. The Wake Forest Prospect averaged 18.3 points on a 45.7 field goal percentage.
"There is enough production and tape of three-level scoring for scouts to put limited stock into Hunter Sallis' shooting percentages," Wasserman commented. "His archetype has a small margin for error. Non-playmaking 2-guards have to compete for scoring specialist jobs. But he has made a compelling case with his effectiveness creating drives and pull-ups and drilling spot-up threes."
With the Magic's final selection at No. 57, Wasserman has them drafting Duke forward Sion James, who averaged 9.3 points as a senior.
"Teams could want to take a chance on Sion James' outlier strength for a wing or ball-handler," Wasserman said. "At 220 pounds, he's a force downhill with secondary playmaking ability and accurate spot-up shooting numbers (50.0 percent)."
