Orlando Magic Forward Paolo Banchero Says Oblique Injury Was A Reality Check
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero entered year three of a promising career with ferocious dominance. On Oct. 28, Banchero dropped a career-high 50 points against the Indiana Pacers. Two days later, his season took a turn for the worse.
Banchero suffered a torn right oblique in a loss to the Chicago Bulls, causing a 34-game absence. The Magic struggled to maintain footing in the Eastern Conference after losing Franz Wagner to the same injury.
In a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Banchero detailed the struggles of the injury.
"It was hard, it was hard for everybody. Hard for the team, hard for myself," Banchero said. "It was so early, dropping 50 game 4. I knew I was gonna come in and have a big year, but coming in that way and having 50 points, it was almost for me, like, I'm really gonna take over this year."
"It felt like everything was clicking, and for that injury to happen, it just put a pause on all that," Banchero added. "For me personally, it felt like food was taken off my plate."
For Banchero, the injury was a sombering reality check.
"I've never had to deal with an injury like that, ever in my career," Banchero said. "To go down with the oblique, it was just a reality check, almost like, I'm not Superman.
Banchero did his best to stay locked in during recovery, leading to a strong comeback.
"It took me a while to get my feet under me, but I was proud how I finished the year and played in the playoffs," Banchero said.
