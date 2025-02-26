Orlando Magic-Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Thursday, February 27
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic host the Golden State Warriors Thursday at 7 p.m. for their only trip to the Kia Center this season.
The Magic are 29-31 this season and enter after a 40-point loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. They currently sit seventh in the East.
Golden State, 6-1 since acquiring Jimmy Butler via trade at the deadline, is 31-27 and eighth in the West.
Before tipoff, here is the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left quad contusion)
- Cole Anthony: Questionable (hyperextended left knee)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said there is no update to Suggs' status at Wednesday's practice. He is missing his 14th straight game.
Anthony left Tuesday's game versus the Cavs in the third quarter and didn't return after hyperextending his left knee. Mosley said Wednesday that he doesn't anticipate Anthony to miss much time with the injury.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
- Trayce Jackson-Davis: Questionable (illness)
- Jonathan Kuminga: Out (right ankle sprain)
Jackson-Davis has played in just five of the Warriors last 12 games, including having missed the last two outings.
Kuminga has been inactive since spraining his right ankle Jan. 4 versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
