Orlando Magic Guards Should Make Major Difference
The Orlando Magic need improved play from the point guard position this season.
After Jalen Suggs went down with an injury last season and Cole Anthony struggled, Cory Joseph was called upon to start in the playoffs. While Joseph played well, it isn't enough to put the Magic on a trajectory to win the NBA Finals.
Now that Suggs is healthy again and the team signed Tyus Jones, the Magic have two of the best point guards in the league. HoopsHype ranked the top 26 point guards in the NBA and Jones appeared on the list at No. 26.
"Tyus Jones has been playing in a similar style for years, in the sense that Jones is well-liked by analytics while playing in a safe manner. Jones had a fantastic opportunity to make a big leap up this list last season, tasked with the important job of being the starting point guard for a Phoenix Suns team with huge expectations," HoopsHype wrote.
"Jones disappointed a bit in the role, however, showing instead that he truly might just be better off as a backup, at least if the team he’s playing on has championship expectations. Now having joined a strong Orlando Magic team, Jones will get a chance to play his best role, as a heady reserve with good spot-up three-point shooting and some off-the-dribble midrange scoring."
Jones will be tasked with running the second unit and creating for others, which should help the Magic significantly in the long run.
When Jones isn't on the court, Suggs will have those duties. He clocked in at No. 18 in the ranking.
"If he’s back to his pre-injury self, the Orlando Magic will be thrilled, as Suggs is one of the best backcourt defenders in the league, and a solid scorer thanks to his full-court speed and finishing around the basket," HoopsHype wrote.
"Suggs’ game isn’t the smoothest when it comes to off-the-dribble shooting - or spot-up shooting, for that matter - but he’s a plus when he’s on the court thanks to his slashing on offense and defensive aptitude."
Point guards for the Magic won't be the traditional position archetype since forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will have the ball in their hands often. However, their usage rate was far too high last season.
Banchero and Wagner were used in 64.5 percent of plays. That needs to be changed somehow.
With Suggs back and Jones incorporated, the Magic may have solved their problem.
