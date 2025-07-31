Magic Predicted To Part With Ways With Former NBA Lottery Pick
The Orlando Magic are looking to make moves to get them closer to the top of the Eastern Conference.
This could result in big moves or small, whatever it will take to get the Magic in the contender conversation.
Bleacher Report suggested the Magic may look to trade Jett Howard soon.
"His 768 career minutes rank just 34th among 2023 draftees. That number would probably be higher if his shooting was anything near as good as advertised, but it's been a mess (62-of-211 from three, 29.4 percent). Still, the sample size is small enough to wonder what, if anything, it actually means, particularly since he has yet to settle into a regular rotation role," Bleacher Report wrote of Howard.
"The 21-year-old still seems worth developing, just maybe not for the clearly-going-for-it Magic. Backcourt and wing minutes could be once again hard to come by, so the only way to get Howard's trajectory pointing anywhere close to up will likely have to come via trade. And for all of his defensive flaws, his blend of size (6'8", 215 lbs), shooting potential and shot-creation should convince someone he's ready for a bigger role than Orlando has ever afforded him."
With Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Tyus Jones and Anthony Black all in the backcourt next to Howard, minutes will be hard to come by for the former lottery pick.
The Magic still like Howard a lot and he could be viewed as a solution to fix Orlando's 3-point shooting woes.
However, time is ticking and Howard's chances of being a rotational player for the Magic are fading, so a trade wouldn't be the worst idea.
