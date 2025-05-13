New Mock Draft Has Orlando Magic Taking National Tournament Hero
The Orlando Magic might bring some championship pedigree to the roster by selecting Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. with the 25th pick in the draft.
Recently, ESPN NBA draft analyst Jeremy Woo linked Clayton Jr. to Orlando.
"Clayton's stellar NCAA tournament showing has vaulted him into the mix as a potential option in the 20s. He brings scoring prowess and the ability to hit tough shots, but also an element of streakiness that accompanies his style of play," Woo wrote. "He projects as a potential microwave bench scorer, capable of putting up points quickly as a change-of-pace guard. His lack of size, defensive struggles and limited playmaking skills are drawbacks, but there are teams that mightbenefit from adding him to their bench mix next season."
A native of Lake Wales, Fla., Clayton Jr. transferred to Florida for his junior and senior seasons. Being drafted by Orlando would keep him in the Sunshine State even longer.
However, the Magic may package their first-round picks in trade negotiations.
"This is the Magic's second first-round selection, acquired from Denver in 2021 in the Aaron Gordon trade. Orlando appears to be shifting into more of a win-now phase, making this pick a potential trade chip but also a spot to bolster depth," Woo wrote.
Clayton Jr. produced a career year in the Gators' run to the national championship. In 39 games, he averaged 18.3 points and 4.2 assists. Clayton Jr. shot 38.6 percent from deep, which the Magic could benefit from.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com