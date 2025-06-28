Orlando Magic Kicks Off Free Agency With Hot Pursuit Of Top Coach Prospect
The Orlando Magic aren't waiting until Monday to begin the offseason wheeling and dealing. They are already attempting to make moves with hot pursuit of Dallas Mavericks assistant coach God Shammgod. The Magic are trying to make it happen according to a report from The Stein Line.
The report stated, "Orlando, meanwhile, continues to try to put on a full-court press to hire God Shammgod away from the Mavericks as well. Shammgod is the Mavericks' lead assistant in charge of player development and a very close confidante of (Kyrie) Irving."
This comes less than a week after ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pleaded for Shammgod to leave Dallas for Orlando. Smith seems to think the Magic are more suited to accommodate Shammgod than the Mavericks.
"I'm advising him on national television, leave," Smith said of Shammgod on First Take. "Get the hell up out of Dallas. With new ownership and some of the decisions that they are making, to curb cost, they seem to be more about numbers rather than taking care of people that they need to take care of."
While the Mavericks are contenders in the Western Conference, the Magic are also building a nice core to make them a factor in the East.
"God Shammgod get the hell up out of there," Smith said. "Go to Orlando with Mosley. You know who that brother is. Get the hell up out there and start anew. By the way, there's no state income taxes in Florida. You go."
