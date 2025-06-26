Orlando Magic's Jeff Weltman Reveals Draft Plan Behind Taking Jase Richardson
The Orlando Magic front office on Wednesday night landed Michigan State guard Jase Richardson with the 25th pick in the NBA Draft. According to president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman, the organization would have liked to Draft Richardson sooner.
The Magic surrendered the No.16 pick in the Desmond Bane trade on June 15, leaving them with only the No. 25 selection in the first round. If Orlando held on to the 16th pick, it would have used it on Richardson.
"We actually brought Jase in to look at with the 16th pick," Weltman said shortly after the selection. "Throughout the process, you never know how these drafts are going to go, there's obviously been some big surprises tonight, so we had our fingers crossed."
"We were wondering if he could get into our range, and here we are," Weltman added.
The addition of Richardson will address several needs for Orlando. The 19-year-old son of former Magic guard Jason Richardson is a highly effective perimeter shooter and a solid on-ball defender, which should align well with the team's philosophy.
"Jase, for us, fits a lot of needs," Weltman said. "Because he's an excellent shooter, he's one of the lowest mistake players in the whole draft, and he's about six feet, six-foot-one, but he's got a six-foot-six wingspan."
"Most importantly, he's an incredible young guy, and he's got a great feel for the game," Weltman added. "So we look forward to indoctrinating him, and having him down here, and making him part of the team."
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Draft Pick Jase Richardson Shares Emotional Moment With Father
NBA Lottery Picks Says Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosley Is Facing Tons Of Pressure
Another Devastating Injury In East Increases Orlando Magic's Title Chances