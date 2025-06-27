Ex-Orlando Magic Great Inspired Franchise's Second-Round Pick Noah Penda
The Orlando Magic's front office made an aggressive move on Wednesday night to improve its position in the second round of the NBA Draft by trading the No. 46 and No. 57 pick in the draft, as well as a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 second-round selection to the Boston Celtics for the 32nd pick. Orlando used the pick to select french prospect, Noah Penda.
In a media call, Penda expressed his excitement to join the Magic.
"I remember when I was young watching the highlights of Dwight Howard blocking everybody's shots at the rim," Penda said. "So just being able to be a part of that mythic organization is just an amazing feeling."
"And I'm really ready to give everything because it's the first organization in the NBA who trusts me," Penda added. "I hope they will be satisfied about the job I bring; they have to know that I'm really excited and ready to work."
Penda, 20, is a three-level scorer and a tenacious defender who uses his 6-foot-8 frame to match up successfully at either forward position. He played for Le Mans Sarthe Basket in the LNB Élite, France's top-tier league.
In the 2024-25 season, Penda averaged 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.6 minutes across 28 appearances. Penda's play earned him multiple accolades, including being named an LNB All-Star and the Most Valuable Player of the league’s Young Star Game.
Penda gives Orlando more size and defense, something Weltman has prioritized in the draft during his tenure.
