Orlando Magic Offense Still Concerning Despite Solid Upgrades
The goal for the Orlando Magic during the offseason was to improve the team's offense.
They did that by acquiring Desmond Bane in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and signing Tyus Jones away from the Phoenix Suns. While the Magic are better than they were a year ago on the offensive side of the ball, the team was given a "C-" in Bleacher Report's offense grades.
"Bane and Jones are great, but the Magic are climbing out of a deep pit," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Orlando ranked just 27th overall in offense and were dead last in both made three-pointers (11.2 per game) and efficiency (31.8 percent).
"Franz Wagner has been terrible from deep the past two years (28.9 percent) and needs to get back to a mid-30s clip. This offense is no longer an F, but it won't be one of the NBA's best, either."
While there is still plenty of reason for concern, the Magic are hopeful Bane and Jones will help in more areas than just the box score.
"The Orlando Magic knew they needed more shooting and playmaking and made efforts to improve both," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Trading for Desmond Bane (19.2 points, 5.3 assists, 39.2 percent from three) as the team's new starting shooting guard was a nice move, even if it came at a hefty price. Signing Tyus Jones to play backup point guard is exactly the type of player this roster needed, someone who thrives setting the table for others while rarely turning the ball over."
Bane's ability to shoot from distance and create plays along with Jones' ability to set the table in a half-court offense will help the Magic in massive ways.
Orlando was one of the best defensive teams in the league last season, landing No. 2 in defensive rating behind the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. That's the kind of defense that makes a team a championship contender.
The Magic just need the offense to be around league-average to be considered one of the best teams in the league. Orlando will still be a defensive-minded squad, but a slight offensive boost could go a long way for the Eastern Conference contender.
