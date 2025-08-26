Orlando Magic Offensive Improvement Could Be An Overreaction
The Orlando Magic are hoping to be a better offensive team this season.
The team has one of the best defenses in the league, but the offense has prevented the Magic from becoming one of the true top teams in the NBA. This offseason, the Magic tried to make improvements on that front. Many feel they have but Bleacher Report called it a possible overreaction.
"The trade that sent out five first-round assets for Desmond Bane will help, as will the long overdue signing of a game-manager to run the second unit. Tyus Jones is ideally suited for that role," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Given those upgrades, better health for Jalen Suggs and the likely improvement of lead options Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, it might seem like something special is afoot offensively."
While the Magic have made moves to help their offense, it's far from a guarantee that it will immediately turn things around in Orlando.
"Even if substandard scoring personnel has been an issue for years in Orlando, the current team may still be held back by head coach Jamahl Mosley's tactical tendencies. Orlando has rarely pushed the pace on his watch, ranking an average of 16th in transition frequency since he took over. Its three-point attempt rate is just 21st across those same four seasons," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Until Orlando upgrades strategically, the added talent will only go so far. Let's set our expectations at an offense that gets out of the bottom 10, which would still be quite an achievement."
The Magic's new personnel allow them to attack from a different perspective strategically, but they can't just rely on Bane and Jones' presence to help them get better. They have to figure out how they work best in the offense to get the maximum production possible.
If the Magic can tweak some things schematically, it could lead to the positive change the team needs in order to take that next step up the ladder in the Eastern Conference.
In the meantime, the Magic are taking their final few weeks of vacation before reporting back to central Florida late next month for the start of training camp. The first preseason game takes place on Saturday, Oct. 4 against the Miami Heat in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
