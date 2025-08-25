Two Orlando Magic Players Among Top 2026 Free Agents
The Orlando Magic have a pair of players who are expected to hit free agency next summer.
Veteran point guard Tyus Jones and backup center Moe Wagner are entering the final year of their respective deals and HoopsHype listed both of them as two of the top 65 free agents.
"A safe, heady floor general who can shoot from three, and hit midrange jumpers off the dribble. Plays it almost too safe as a playmaker, though, which gives him a good assist-to-turnover ratio, but prevents him from being more than a role player," HoopsHype wrote of Jones.
Jones signed a one-year contract with the Magic after playing with the Phoenix Suns last season. The Magic hope he can lead the second unit and give the team a true point guard to take some of the playmaking pressure off of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
He is expected to be an important piece to the puzzle for the Magic, just like Moe Wagner, who returns this season after tearing his ACL back in December.
"He was playing some of the best ball of his career at the time of his ACL injury. When healthy, an energetic big man who can finish around the basket, set hard screens, dive for loose balls, and get under opponents’ skin," HoopsHype wrote of Wagner.
Wagner underwent ACL surgery in January, so there's reason to believe he could return in time for the start of the regular season. The Magic don't want to rush his return, but he can be a big part of Orlando's frontcourt if he returns to form.
The Magic also have Goga Bitadze, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac in the frontcourt, so they could all have an impact for the team if Moe isn't healthy. However, the Magic were excited to bring Moe back as he has grown into an integral part of the team's culture.
In Orlando's ideal scenario, both of these players play well enough this season to help the Magic get closer to the top of the Eastern Conference and they sign larger deals next summer because they deserve raises.
