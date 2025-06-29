Orlando Magic On Short List Of Teams to Acquire Scrappy 3-and-D Guard
After landing Desmond Bane and getting its desired draft prospects in Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, the Orlando Magic's front office isn't done dealing yet.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Magic are on a short list of teams to acquire Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
"The Clippers, Hawks and Magic have all continued to be mentioned as possible destinations for the scrappy 3-and-D guard," Fischer wrote. Saturday's emergence of Detroit as a potential bidder for Alexander-Walker follows our publisher Marc Stein's reporting all week about Sacramento's serious interest in signing Schröder away from the Pistons."
Rumors tying Alexander-Walker to Orlando have been swirling even before the Magic acquired Bane. In May, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on the possibility of Alexander-Walker seeking a deal around the $14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception and calling Orlando a team to watch.
With offseason transactions entering full swing, it would not be surprising to see president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager Anthony Parker pursue the 26-year-old to help round out the roster.
In his second full season with Minnesota, Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points while shooting 38.1 percent from the perimeter and playing all 82 games. Adding another shooting guard may feel redundant for the Magic, given that both Suggs and Bane are more suited for the position.
Plus, Orlando needs a true point guard to run the offense and create off-ball opportunities for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Bane. However, Alexander-Walker is a good positional defender who has a large enough frame to guard forwards in small-ball scenarios and otherwise.
More Magic Coverage
NBA Insider: "I Loved The Orlando Magic's Draft
Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Hilariously Claps Back at Fan Over Criticisms
Orlando Magic Draft Pick Jase Richardson Shares Emotional Moment With Father