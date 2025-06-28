Orlando Magic's Jase Richardson, Noah Penda Have Heartfelt Reactions To Draft
The Orlando Magic on Friday held an introductory press conference for their 2025 draft picks, Jase Richardson and Noah Penda. Orlando selected Richardson with the 25th pick in the draft, and Penda went No. 32 after the Magic acquired the pick from the Boston Celtics in exchange for the No. 46 and 57 pick.
For Richardson, the moment is still surreal.
"It's still a surreal feeling; I still can't wrap my head around it," Richardson said. "I had all my family members there with me, coach Izzo there and all my close ones."
Penda was present for both draft nights, but the moment didn't begin to set in until he arrived in Orlando.
"Just being able to walk on stage and see my family in front of me was a great feeling, and I started to understand what was happening to me as soon as I walked into this gym," Penda said.
Penda revealed his disappointment in not being taken in the first round but expressed his gratitude toward the Magic for moving up in the second round to select him.
"I think it's a reward for all the work that I've been putting in," Penda said. "I feel like it's really a mark of trust that the organization is putting in me, so I'm just really glad to be in that position where I know that people are trusting me for the future."
Richardson will wear No. 11 for Orlando while Penda will wear No. 93.
