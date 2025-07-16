Orlando Magic's Jeff Weltman Makes Bold Claim About Next Season
The Orlando Magic have a chance to be true contenders next season after a successful free agency. They acquired Desmond Bane in a blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and multiple first-round picks. Also, signed Tyus Jones in free agency to a one-year, $7 million contract.
Both new acquisitions address a need the team was without this past season: an efficient three-point shooter and a natural point guard. Given the status of the Eastern Conference, the Magic have a legitimate shot at a deep playoff run. However, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has eyes on the biggest prize.
"We're not trying to win the East," Weltman said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "We want to win the NBA."
The Magic haven't won a championship in their franchise history. They've made the Finals twice, most recently in 2009, but have never gotten over the hump.
After years of rebuilding, the franchise has a tremendous young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs along with a strong supporting cast.
Weltman successfully revamped the team's offense without any sacrifice to their defensive identity. The Magic are one of the favorites to make it out of the Eastern Conference. As the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are likely to regress, the only competitions are the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The goal of a championship is realistic for the Magic. They aren't much different from the newly-crowned Oklahoma City Thunder. Both are great defensive teams with young superstars on the rise. As the offense looks to improve, the team's chances increased significantly.
After their season ended, Weltman mentioned the franchise was ready to step into a "win-now" phase and that's exactly the goal for next season.
