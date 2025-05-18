Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Hilariously Slams ESPN Over Recruiting Ranking
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero's dominance has long been on display. Since high school, the Seattle native has been a force. Despite Banchero's skills, ESPN ranked him No. 4 in the 2021 class of top-100 recruits.
Recently, Banchero took to social media to share some of his high school film while calling out the sports media giant for his ranking.
As a junior at O'Dea High School, Banchero put high school basketball on notice. With averages of 22.6 points, 11 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, Banchero was named Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019-20.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Banchero's high school career was cut short. The 6-foot-10 forward decided to forego playing as a senior to focus on his recruitment, ultimately leading him to play for Duke University.
Banchero fell behind Chet Holmgren, Jaden Hardy and Emoni Bates in the ESPN 100 rankings. Holmgren went on to play for Gonzaga, Hardy decided to forego college to play in the G League and Bates played for Memphis and Eastern Michigan.
Banchero and Holmgren played one season for their respective schools before declaring for the 2022 NBA draft. Holmgren was taken by Oklahoma City with the second pick, just behind Banchero.
Since then, Banchero has outplayed his former ranking, cruising to multiple league accolades. He has earned Rookie of the Year honors and an All-Star selection. After averaging a career-high 25.9 points and 7.5 rebounds last season, the 22-year-old's best basketball is still in front of him.
