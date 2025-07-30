Orlando Magic Set To Play Two International Games
The Orlando Magic are going to make history in the upcoming season.
For the first time, the NBA will have a regular season game in Berlin, Germany on Thursday, Jan. 15 and the Magic will be participating against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The league announced its plans in a press release.
The Magic are home to three German players in Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Tristan da Silva, who all have represented their country in major competition. The Wagner brothers were both part of last summer's Olympic team, which came in fourth place at the Paris Olympics.
"To have the Orlando Magic and the NBA play a regular-season game in our hometown of Berlin means everything to us," the Wagner brothers said in a statement.
"Growing up here, we dreamed of moments like this. It's a huge honor to represent Berlin and Germany and show how much the city and country love basketball. We hope we can inspire kids the way we were inspired watching games from afar."
The international meetings will also mark the first time the two teams have met since their blockbuster trade earlier this summer. Back in June, the Magic acquired Desmond Bane from the Grizzlies in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four future first-round picks.
The team will also play a game at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, Jan. 18 against the Grizzlies. That will mark the league's 10th-ever regular season game in London.
