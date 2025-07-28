Orlando Magic Need Franz Wagner To Improve In Key Area
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is one of the key pieces for the team in the championship puzzle.
Without Wagner, the Magic's chances of competing the Eastern Conference will either be significantly harder or they will evaporate completely.
That being said, Wagner needs to get better at shooting from distance if the Magic want to be a serious contender.
"Even if he’s creating more catch-and-shoot opportunities for Wagner, [Desmond] Bane can’t fix Wagner’s shot. Since the 2024 All-Star break (and including postseason), Wagner has shot a brutal 137-for-520 (26.3%) on 3-pointers. Last season, he wasn’t any better off the catch (58-for-198, 29.3%) than he was off the dribble (44-for-151, 29.1%)," NBA.com wrote.
"If Wagner can get back to around 34% (not even league average) from deep, the Magic can finally climb out of the bottom 10 on offense and be a real threat to the best teams in the league."
Wagner's 3-point shot has been controversial over the past two seasons and some have speculated a potential shoulder injury that could be hindering his shooting motion.
Regardless of the reason behind his struggles, Wagner simply needs to deliver better results. The Magic were the league's worst 3-point shooting team last season and he needs to be part of the change if Orlando is going to get better as a whole.
