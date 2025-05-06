NBA Insider Questions Paolo Banchero's Ability To Lead Orlando Magic
When the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the trajectory of the franchise skyrocketed.
After winning the NBA Rookie of the Year and becoming an All-Star the following season while leading the Magic to back-to-back playoff appearances, Banchero has quickly brought success to Orlando.
The front office has now set its sights on building around the 22-year-old star, but questions have emerged about whether he can be a reliable centerpiece.
Senior columnist John Hollinger of The Athletic said the Magic need to consider if they could realistically build around Banchero.
"The other consideration for the Magic is whether they truly have their centerpiece," Hollinger said. "Banchero is a dominant physical force with a developing pull-up game, as well as a plus passer whose skill in this area would be more apparent with better shooters around him."
Hollinger revealed the Magic are getting slightly outscored in recent seasons when Banchero is on the court.
"On the other hand, he has yet to show that he impacts the team’s bottom line," Hollinger wrote. "The Magic have been slightly outscored over the past two years with Banchero on the floor. Banchero-[Franz] Wagner combinations have been only slightly better. Also, neither player generates a high percentage of shots at the rim (about 21 percent this year for both, although Wagner generates more close-in attempts from floater range), contributing to the perception that everything Orlando does offensively just looks … hard."
Hollinger added the Magic have struggled to create a consistent offensive system with the Banchero-Wagner duo, unlike the championship duo on the Boston Celtics.
"Having two similarly sized featured players removes some of the ability to use them in actions together," Hollinger said. " Which happens only rarely. Other teams have worked through this issue — witness the Magic’s first-round opponents, who figured out the balance with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum — but too often right now, it’s a your-turn, my-turn offense for Wagner and Banchero."
