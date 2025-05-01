Orlando Magic Showed One Glaring Weakness In Loss To Boston Celtics
The Orlando Magic scored 100 points just once in their first-round loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics.
The scoring struggles for coach Jamahl Mosley's squad are unsurprising, given that the Magic ranked 28th in points per game during the regular season. This reality, paired with the fact Orlando was up against a Boston team that ranks second in scoring defense, culminated in an arduous series.
The onus for scoring again fell on the shoulders of franchise cornerstones Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero averaged 29.4 throughout the series while Wagner contributed 25.8. Beyond the dynamic forward duo, no other player for the Magic reached 20 points in each of the five contests.
"It's exhausting, but as a hooper, you love it," Banchero said. "You're never going to tell the coach to take you out of the game. At least me, I'm never going to shy away from taking the shots."
Orlando displayed its defensive prowess through most of the season, earning it the top ranking for scoring defense. The Magic allowed just106.4 points per game in the series. Boston, which boasts a top-10 scoring offense— eclipsed its average of 116.3 points, just once.
However, this season and this series proved that Jeff Weltman and the rest of the Magic brass have to make a move to elevate their offensive production in the offseason.
