Shaquille O'Neal Finally Squashes Long-Standing Beef With Ex- Magic Player

Shaq says he was ‘surprised’ Dwight Howard approached him at a bar in Orlando to squash their beef:



“Everybody think we were going to f***ing fight… I turn, I see Dwight and I’m like aw sh**, we about to tear this motherf***er up.” 😭



(via @bigpodwithshaq, @playmaker) pic.twitter.com/GADEpO4Vdh