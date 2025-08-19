Shaquille O'Neal Finally Squashes Long-Standing Beef With Ex- Magic Player
After nearly 20 years of animosity, Orlando Magic legends Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard are now on friendly terms. O'Neal also made a big announcement regarding Howard.
During Sunday’s BIG3 playoff game between Howard’s LA Riot and the Chicago Triplets, O’Neal confirmed his attendance for Howard’s upcoming Hall of Fame induction, which will be held on Sept. 6 in Springfield, Mass.
“He’ll be at the Hall of Fame in a couple of weeks, and I’ll be there,” O’Neal said.
Howard took to social media on Monday to thank O’Neal for accepting the opportunity.
“History to be made. Thank you, Superman,” Howard wrote.
“Superman” is the nickname at the root of the tension between the two big men, which began in 2008 and didn’t end until this year. Yahoo Sports reported the news in April.
“Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard are no longer beefing after 17 years of animosity between the two legendary centers,” it wrote. “Their career trajectories have more similarities than some would like to admit, although O'Neal collected more championship rings than Howard.”
The feud began after Howard wore a Superman cape en route to winning the 2008 Slam Dunk contest.
“Four years before D-12 joined the Lakers, he wore a Superman cape on his way to the slam dunk contest win,” the article added. “O'Neal was previously called "Superman" during his active days, and seeing people calling Howard that didn't sit well with him.”
O’Neal discussed how the two ended their tension on his podcast, revealing their conversation at an Orlando bar after the Magic inducted Howard into the franchise’s Hall of Fame on March 24.
Initially, O’Neal believed their meeting would lead to an altercation.
“I turn, and I see Dwight behind me,” O’Neal said. “And I’m like, oh shit, here we go, we’re about to tear this motherf****r up.”
“He’s like, ‘Hey big fella, can I talk to you?”’ O’Neal added. “So we go in the back, and before he starts talking, I said, Hey man, what makes you think I don’t like you?”
The moment altered the relationship between Howard and O’Neal, leading O’Neal to accept Howard’s request to accompany him during his Hall of Fame induction.
Both O’Neal and Howard made long-lasting impacts in Orlando. The former earned All-Star nods in each of his four seasons with the Magic while leading the organization to its first NBA Finals appearance, and the latter became the only player in league history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in three straight seasons while leading Orlando to its second Finals appearance.
