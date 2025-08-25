Hall Of Famer Showers Dwight Howard In Praise At BIG3 Championship
In his return to Orlando, former Magic big man Dwight Howard put on a show.
Howard competed in the All-Star game for Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball League on Sunday, which preceded the championship game between the Miami 305 and the Chicago Triplets at Addition Financial Arena. Howard finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Team BIG’s 51-41 win over Team 3.
After the game, Hall of Fame shooting guard and BIG3 commissioner Clyde Drexler presented Howard with the MVP award.
“Dwight Howard is a beast,” Drexler said. “He still can perform at a high level. You now, he can do anything he wants, when he wants it, and he’s the greatest professional to work with.”
A 10-time All-Star, Drexler etched a dominant career throughout the 80s and 90s. He celebrated his inauguration into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004, and his inauguration as a member of the Dream Team in 2010.
During his 15-year career with the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets, Drexler averaged 20.4 points. He has served as the commissioner of the BIG3 since 2018.
After spending eight of his 18 NBA seasons with the Magic, Howard expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to play in Orlando again. With “Superman” on the back of his jersey, Howard threw down high-powered dunks and erased opposing shot attempts throughout the game.
“I’m glad we got this win in front of my fans here,” Howard told CBS Sports. “I’m just so happy to be at home. I love you, Orlando!”
Howard’s MVP award came in the form of a miniature backboard.
“This is so amazing,” Howard said emphatically. “This is better than having a little trophy. I can still hoop in my house now, so thank you Cube!”
During his time with the Magic, Howard became a six-time All-Star and the only player in league history to win three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards.
