Desmond Bane, Anthony Black explain Magic comeback vs. Bulls

The Orlando Magic are celebrating after a 125-120 win over the Chicago Bulls at home.

It didn't look pretty for the Magic through the first two and a half quarters, trailing by as much as 15 points to the Bulls. However, Desmond Bane led a lineup that fueled a comeback that saw the Magic go into the fourth quarter tied at 85. Bane spoke postgame about how the team was able to overcome such a deficit.

“I think just... respond. You know, I mean that’s huge in this league. There’s going to be runs, there’s going to be nights where you’re not making shots behind the three-point line," Bane said.

"Things aren’t going your way, but you know I thought our spirit and our energy was a little bit off in that first half. Just kind of getting wrapped up and maybe not playing so well, but [in] that third quarter, we came out and, you know, changed it with our effort and our hustle.”

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic showcase resilience in win vs. Bulls

Another key to the win was Anthony Black, who scored 22 points off the bench in 34 minutes. Black explained how important the comeback was for the team moving forward.

“I would just say our resilience. There was a point in the game where I think we were down 12 to 15 points, or something like that. So just being resilient [and] withstanding their run. It’s just areas of growth that we’ve been looking – the steps that we’ve been looking to take, and some I feel like we did tonight. So definitely a big step of growth for us," Black said.

If the Magic are going to be a true contender, the bench has to be one of the best in the league. Games like the one against the Bulls prove that the Magic have the potential for one of the league's best second units.

The Magic are back in action tomorrow when they take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Kia Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

